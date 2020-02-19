LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 260,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275,093 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $24,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 24.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,733,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,063,000 after purchasing an additional 120,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In related news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $5,983,477.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,761,825.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Burton White sold 20,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total transaction of $1,910,886.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,264 shares of company stock valued at $9,101,744 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPLA. BidaskClub cut shares of LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research set a $110.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.52.

LPLA stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.75. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $67.11 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 59.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.