Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 40,095 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,095 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $18,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,644,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,003 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,272,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,640,000 after acquiring an additional 77,252 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,142,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,608,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,512,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $77.04. 68,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,747. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.60. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.13 and a 52-week high of $77.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.53%.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.