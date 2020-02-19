Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $25.45 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 358,465 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $25,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,952 shares of company stock worth $5,351,755 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.74. 1,091,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,756. The company has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.04, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.86 and its 200 day moving average is $137.14. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $104.73 and a 1 year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.82.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

