Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $14.55 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,299 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 17,337 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $14,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,790,023 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,612,618,000 after purchasing an additional 133,450 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Autodesk by 18.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,346,803 shares of the software company’s stock worth $346,623,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,157,065 shares of the software company’s stock worth $318,599,000 after buying an additional 259,695 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $236,439,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,063,978 shares of the software company’s stock worth $195,198,000 after buying an additional 32,390 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus upped their price target on Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Autodesk from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $3.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,791. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.67 and a 200-day moving average of $166.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.70 and a 12 month high of $210.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

