Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 568,421 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $19,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $125.55. 78,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,375. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $126.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.93. The company has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,512 shares of company stock worth $11,419,712. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.