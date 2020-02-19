Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Cuts Stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,303 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $16,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,097,000 after buying an additional 571,305 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,504,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,687,000 after buying an additional 357,060 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,196,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,661,000 after buying an additional 288,644 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Prologis by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,962,000 after buying an additional 2,162,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Prologis by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,774,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,609,000 after buying an additional 328,326 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.98. 234,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,473,317. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $68.96 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.79.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

