Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 10,368 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $15,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.10. The company had a trading volume of 58,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average of $59.68. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

