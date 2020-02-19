Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of Los Andes Copper Ltd (CVE:LA) were down 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, approximately 69,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 118,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Separately, Paradigm Capital set a C$1.15 price objective on Los Andes Copper and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

The company has a market cap of $97.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.39.

Los Andes Copper Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper deposits in Canada and Chile. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

