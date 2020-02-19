Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.9% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 88.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.7% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $435.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $424.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.31. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $292.53 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

