LLR Walnut L.P. Has $100.63 Million Stock Holdings in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

LLR Walnut L.P. lowered its position in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,777,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000,000 shares during the quarter. Phreesia comprises 94.3% of LLR Walnut L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. LLR Walnut L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Phreesia worth $100,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 80,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $2,648,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Weintraub sold 10,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $347,206.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,554,757 shares of company stock valued at $63,956,423 in the last ninety days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

PHR traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.37. 576,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,715. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

