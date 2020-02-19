Litecoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.39 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $76.81 or 0.00757783 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMarket, YoBit, C2CX and Instant Bitex. Litecoin has a total market cap of $4.92 billion and $5.39 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009721 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000389 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00028009 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,116,984 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

