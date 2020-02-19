Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,251.50

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,251.50 and traded as high as $1,315.00. Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at $1,310.00, with a volume of 103,773 shares.

The company has a market cap of $725.74 million and a P/E ratio of 36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,255.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 943.09.

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and multi-asset portfolios. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets of the world. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

