Lincoln National Corp Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,598 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,395. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $72.36 and a 1-year high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,470 shares of company stock worth $49,207,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

