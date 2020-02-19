Lincoln National Corp Purchases 2,454 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.96. 12,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,544. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.09 and a 12-month high of $170.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.47.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.