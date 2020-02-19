Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

EFV traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.68. The stock had a trading volume of 241,193 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.