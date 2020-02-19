Lincoln National Corp Acquires 1,592 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,065 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 28,755 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 94,700.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $29,993,100. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.68.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.68. 7,111,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,190,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.71. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $334.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

