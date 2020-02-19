Lido Advisors LLC Trims Position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 524.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $79,039.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 19,803 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $284,569.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,455,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,918,495.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.35. 2,439,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 55.50%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

MTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

