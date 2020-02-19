Lido Advisors LLC Has $536,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $5,389,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Intuit by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.61.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $305.66. 477,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,671. The company’s 50 day moving average is $282.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.88. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.61 and a twelve month high of $304.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

