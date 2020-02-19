Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Financial Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 96,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,189 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 241,835.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,985,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

Shares of RHS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.52. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.71 and a 200-day moving average of $141.52. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $124.72 and a one year high of $149.15.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

