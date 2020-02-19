Lido Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,216 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,947,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,434,000 after purchasing an additional 510,969 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,547,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,217,000 after purchasing an additional 213,535 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 628,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,375,000 after purchasing an additional 61,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,190,000 after acquiring an additional 149,619 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,094. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1611 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.