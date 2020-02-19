Lido Advisors LLC Buys 248 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,773 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 102.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,113.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,837.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $93,131.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,745 shares of company stock worth $2,697,995. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.90.

Shares of AMP traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,318. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.57 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.12.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

