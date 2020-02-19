Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,856. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $50.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0891 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

