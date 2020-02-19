Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Trading Down 2.4%

Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) shares fell 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81, 36,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,300,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Lianluo Smart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

