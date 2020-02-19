LEOcoin (LEO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,969.00

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last week, LEOcoin has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One LEOcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, TOPBTC, LEOxChange and C-CEX. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $406,844.00 and approximately $1,969.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 260,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 259,946,808 coins. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, LEOxChange, TOPBTC, C-CEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

