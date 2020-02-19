Lennar’s (LEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Lennar (NYSE:LEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $78.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LEN. Argus lifted their target price on Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.59.

Shares of LEN opened at $70.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. Lennar has a 12 month low of $44.84 and a 12 month high of $71.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.03. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $589,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,305.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $20,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,572,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200 over the last three months. 8.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Lennar by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 35,331 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Lennar by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Lennar by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

