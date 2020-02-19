Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.30 to $5.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.60 billion to $13.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.38 billion.Leidos also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.30-5.65 EPS.

LDOS stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.02. The stock had a trading volume of 481,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,009. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.10. Leidos has a 1-year low of $59.73 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Leidos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra cut Leidos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.92.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

