Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Trading Down 0.7%

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.19 and last traded at $33.19, approximately 593 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.43.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

