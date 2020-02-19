Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of Lantronix in a report on Sunday, January 19th.

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $77.26 million, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.77. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $4.42.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter. Lantronix had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. Research analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 19,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $65,556.54. Insiders sold a total of 24,926 shares of company stock worth $82,208 in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 516,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 73,745 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

