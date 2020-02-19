L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in L3Harris by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in L3Harris by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in L3Harris by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in L3Harris by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LHX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LHX traded down $2.77 on Wednesday, reaching $225.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,856. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $156.90 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.73 and its 200 day moving average is $208.26.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

