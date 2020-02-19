L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

L Brands has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years. L Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 55.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect L Brands to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

Shares of LB opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76. L Brands has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $29.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on L Brands in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

