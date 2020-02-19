Kura Oncology (KURA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,377. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 19.29, a current ratio of 19.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.53.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KURA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

