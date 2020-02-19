Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Know Labs stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 54,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,194. Know Labs has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.

Get Know Labs alerts:

About Know Labs

Know Labs, Inc, develops, markets, and sells proprietary technology solution for authenticating or diagnosing substances or materials. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics, which allow the user to identify, authenticate, and diagnose materials and substances.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Know Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Know Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.