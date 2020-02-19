Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Cut to “Hold” at Cfra

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cfra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti dropped their target price on Knoll from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Knoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Get Knoll alerts:

Shares of KNL stock traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,527. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Knoll has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Knoll had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $371.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Knoll’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knoll by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 62,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 19,760 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Knoll by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Knoll during the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Knoll during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Knoll by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 24,567 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.