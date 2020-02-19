Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,486 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.05% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 414.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1,120.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KL stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.43. 2,470,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,831. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of -0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.21. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $51.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec under wgt” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

