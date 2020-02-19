Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,954 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $17,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $4,000,000. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 141,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $128.60. The company had a trading volume of 39,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,076. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $127.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.08 and a 200 day moving average of $102.42. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $244,777.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,249 shares in the company, valued at $18,521,388.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

