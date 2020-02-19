Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.48

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 672159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

KGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Kinross Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.12.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of -0.06.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.81 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.55%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,559,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422,966 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Kinross Gold by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,318,524 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $731,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,520 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Kinross Gold by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,848,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,541 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 229.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,460,368 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $7,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

