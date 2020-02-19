Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Shares Up 8.5%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.96 and last traded at $65.96, 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 186% from the average session volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.81.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.52.

Kingspan Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KGSPF)

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Access Floors, Environmental, and Light & Air.

