Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.13

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.13 and last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 80052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,079,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,389,251.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,846,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 113,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 500,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after buying an additional 74,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 80,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

