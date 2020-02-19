Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Stake Lifted by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 297,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,526 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMI. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

