Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KELYA. BidaskClub upgraded Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Sunday.

In related news, Director George S. Corona sold 8,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $178,661.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,458.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George S. Corona sold 59,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $1,296,811.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,873.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,184 shares of company stock worth $1,954,843 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 248.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kelly Services stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,070. The company has a market capitalization of $789.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 13.89%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

