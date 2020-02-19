Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Kelly Services has a payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Kelly Services stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on KELYB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

