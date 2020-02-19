Keel Point LLC Purchases 23 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $6.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,525.81. The stock had a trading volume of 680,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,838. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,529.88. The stock has a market cap of $1,050.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,448.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,302.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.