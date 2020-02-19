Keel Point LLC Has $450,000 Stake in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Keel Point LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,198 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.99. 11,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.25 and a beta of 0.15. American Finance Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

