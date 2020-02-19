Keel Point LLC Has $217,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Keel Point LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,431,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,109,000 after buying an additional 26,298 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,044,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,832,000 after purchasing an additional 90,743 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,959,000 after purchasing an additional 641,815 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 896.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 829,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,866,000 after purchasing an additional 745,810 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 788,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,411,000 after purchasing an additional 65,682 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.16. 722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,191. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average of $58.20. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $62.02.

