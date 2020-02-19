Keel Point LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Keel Point LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,014,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,374 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,138,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,031,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,200,000 after acquiring an additional 290,943 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,251,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,973,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.58. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,066. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $21.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

