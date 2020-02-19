KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

KAZ has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC cut KAZ Minerals to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KAZ Minerals from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.95) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised KAZ Minerals to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 657 ($8.64).

Shares of KAZ opened at GBX 506 ($6.66) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 508.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 481.03. KAZ Minerals has a 12-month low of GBX 375.30 ($4.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 744.80 ($9.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

