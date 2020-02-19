Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.31

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and traded as high as $3.40. Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 84,003 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52.

Karelian Diamond Resources Company Profile (LON:KDR)

Karelian Diamond Resources plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits in Finland. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the Kuopio-Kaavi region; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area.

