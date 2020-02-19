Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) rose 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.85, approximately 1,900,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,625,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

KDMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nomura initiated coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.84.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $586.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadmon by 736.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

