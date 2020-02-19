JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $44.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.18% from the stock’s current price.

PENN has been the topic of several other research reports. Nomura upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $38.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 99.79 and a beta of 1.78.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,420,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,605 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $11,455,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $9,590,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 430.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after buying an additional 293,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 492,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after buying an additional 263,078 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

