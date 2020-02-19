Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,819 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $335,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,720,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,227 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,445 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $193,335,000 after purchasing an additional 262,446 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066,539 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $104,276,000 after purchasing an additional 256,211 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 992,561 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $97,043,000 after purchasing an additional 279,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 928,745 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $90,803,000 after purchasing an additional 104,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,466,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,100. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.67 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Nomura cut their price objective on Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.42.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

